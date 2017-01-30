Bruno Mars Says 'Life Has Changed' Since Death of Mother: I'd Trade Music to Have Her Back

Kate Beckinsale Gets Candid on Body Image and Co-Parenting With Ex Michael Sheen on 'Chelsea'

Kate Beckinsale Gets Candid on Body Image and Co-Parenting With Ex Michael Sheen on 'Chelsea'

Kate Beckinsale knows that dealing with the entertainment industry's unrealistic beauty standards is "rough."

Kate Beckinsale knows that dealing with the entertainment industry's unrealistic beauty standards is "rough."