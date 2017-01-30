Accused drunk driver slams truck into home in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A driver was in custody Monday and a home damaged after a truck slammed through a wall.

Luis Jimenez had no idea what he would find inside his Lemon Grove home after hearing, what he said, sounded like an explosion early Monday morning. When he got up Jimenez saw a pickup truck wedged into a children's playroom - barely missing the rest of the house.

Luis said the driver tore down a post and concrete retention wall before his truck hit the home in the 1600 block of Colfax Drive around 2 a.m.

Luis acted quickly - tending to the driver - who he said was clearly under the influence and wanted to leave.

Luis Jimenez' wife and daughter Bianca were also home at the time.

The driver then fell asleep in the back of a Sheriff's car after being taken into custody for DUI.

CBS News 8 has learned that driver was 40-year-old Nathan Casaday, who happens to live right around the corner from the scene.

While you would think the Jimenez family would be angry - they've taken a different approach, by counting their blessings instead.

Luis noted that they felt lucky that it wasn't worse, being that the room is where the children in the home play.



"Don't drink and drive," said Bianca Jimenez. "This could have been so much worse - luckily nobody got hurt."