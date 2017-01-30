Dad of Murdered Jogger Appeals to Lawmakers to Adopt Divisive DN - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dad of Murdered Jogger Appeals to Lawmakers to Adopt Divisive DNA-Match Technique to Find Her Killer

Updated: Jan 30, 2017 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.