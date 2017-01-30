Pile of fish nets catch fire downtown - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pile of fish nets catch fire downtown



San Diego (CBS 8) — Firefighters downtown made quick work of a fire on the G Street Pier Monday afternoon. 

Flames were spotted after 2 p.m. in a 10-foot-high pile of fish nets, but it was under control within minutes. 

The pier had minimal damage, but no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

