Accused DUI driver in deadly Campo crash pleads not guilty

San Diego police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard in San Carlos.
The company that owns the Kearny Mesa strip club Cheetah’s on Friday announced it had dropped a lawsuit against the city of San Diego.
A six-year-old girl remains hospitalized Friday after a deadly semi-truck crash Wednesday in La Mesa.
The subject of an eviction was shot and killed Friday morning by two deputies at a residence in Park West.
At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of- control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.
United States taxpayers will pay more than $600,000 for a daring rescue operation in Mexico aimed at rounding up porpoises in the Sea of Cortez.
The U.N.'s migration agency said Friday that it has tallied an increase this year in deaths of people trying to enter the United States from Mexico even as illegal crossings appear to have dropped sharply.
Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy.
A rare solar eclipse takes place in just a few weeks, and you may be tempted to look up. That can be dangerous if you don't wear special glasses to protect your eyes. But a warning - the demand means some are selling glasses that are not safe.
It was "pups" and circumstance at a very special graduation ceremony in North County, Friday. The ceremony for Canine Companions for Independence took place in Oceanside, and the newly graduates will assist those with disabilities in so many ways.