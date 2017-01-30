Miranda Lambert Jokes About 'Drinking a Little Extra' After Divo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Miranda Lambert Jokes About 'Drinking a Little Extra' After Divorce From Blake Shelton: 'S**t Happens, You Know?'

Updated: Jan 30, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.