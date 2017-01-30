Growing annoyance with political postings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — It seems every time you log on social media, politics pop up.

"When you're behind a keyboard, you tend be a little bolder than you might be otherwise in person," said political analyst Laura Fink.

Just when we thought end of the election season would have closed some controversy online, chats of policies and bans and even a cup of joe brew heated debates.

Studies show that many online users are over it.



"Social media viewers are tired of the negativity," said Fink. "They have a hard time with the conflict."



Fink says banter about the president has been the most vitriolic.



"I think it has to do with the style of the Trump administration," Fink said. "They've moved fast and furiously with their executive orders - many of which are incredibly divisive and controversial."



Monday's top trending topics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram include: #MuslimBan, #BoycottStarbucks and #DeleteUber. Those topics are garnering thousands of testy comments.

Many long for the days of pet posts.



"Cat videos and babies will never leave the internet," said Fink. "But our new digital reality means that the political information will continue to be there."