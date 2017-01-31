Cristela Alonzo Is Not About To Let You Steal Her Makeup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cristela Alonzo Is Not About To Let You Steal Her Makeup

The star of the new Netflix comedy special 'Lower Classy' tells Stephen how she went all Batman on a guy who tried to rob her in Los Angeles.

