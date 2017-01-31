Travel Ban: San Diegans call for action after Trump's executive order

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Council of American-Islamic Relations on Monday called President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries anti-Muslim and un-American.

The national office of the CAIR filed a federal lawsuit in Virginia on Monday challenging the constitutionality of Trump's order, which the White House defends as a step in preventing potential terrorists from entering the country. A lawsuit was also filed by the state of Washington.

"These executive orders are misguided. It is not going to keep us safe and secure; rather, they instill hate, fear and bigotry," said Hanif Mohebi, executive director for San Diego's CAIR chapter.

However, officials with the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said they were trying to confirm a report that someone was stopped at an area border crossing. It did not appear that any travelers were detained for additional screening at Lindbergh Field, according to the ACLU.

Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, said she sent a letter to the agency asking for information on anyone with visas or lawful permanent resident status who might be detained at San Diego's international airport. She also called for them to be released from custody, and that they be allowed access to attorneys.

"People who have been lawfully vetted and granted legal status are being detained illegally as a result of the president's unconstitutional executive order," Davis said.

"We need to know who they are and they need to be released immediately and granted access to lawyers," the congresswoman said. "This order is striking fear into families who have legal status and have done nothing wrong. This should never happen in America and the White House should immediately rescind this executive order."

The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. noted that local companies submitted 3,400 visa applications that allow them to employ foreign workers with specialized expertise.

"If you visit San Diego's research institutions or science and technology companies, you will find world-class talent from across the globe," said Mark Cafferty, the EDC's president and CEO.

"Many of our greatest ideas and breakthroughs have been advanced by the contributions and dedication of immigrants, who have become part of our community," Cafferty said. "President Trump's recent immigration actions are harmful to San Diego companies and our economy, just as they are harmful to our nation as a whole."

The San Diego CAIR chapter planned a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the president's action.