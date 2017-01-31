Chula Vista garage fire burns 1000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A fire that began in a garage attached to a Chula Vista home displaced a family of five and burned about 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies Tuesday, but no one was injured.



The two adults and three teenagers who live in the home on East L Street near Agua Tibia Avenue were able to safely escape with a pet dog as the fire ignited around 4:50 a.m.



Responding firefighters were able to corral the family's two cats into a bedroom while suppression efforts were underway, Chula Vista Battalion Chief Jeff Peter said.

Mother, Lisa Perkins, hugged her loved ones tight after her family ran out of their house when the father smelled smoke.

After they escaped the flames, they discovered hundreds of Girl Scout cookies for Troop #6357 went up in flames in their garage, valued at $5,000 to $6,000 for all of the boxes, she said.

An outpouring of support came from the community including neighbors, friends and Greg Rogers Elementary Principal, Erika Taylor.

"That family is incredible and the mom is a substitute teacher at our school and we're doing whatever we can to support them," Taylor said.

The Girl Scouts of San Diego released the following statement:



We were very sorry to hear of the fire that extensively damaged the Chula Vista home of a dedicated Girl Scout family, and are extremely thankful to learn that no one was injured.



Our staff reached out to them this morning to express our concerns and offer assistance. We assured them that we are here to support them in any way possible. We will replace the cookies, and the family will not be held responsible for the loss.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and spread to the attic before it was extinguished, Peter said. A damage estimate was not immediately released.

Peter said the family would likely be displaced "for several weeks, if not more,'' and reminded people to make sure the smoke detectors in their homes are in working order. Investigators ruled this to be an accidental electrical fire.

Perkins family needs help after accidental electrical fire. 1,000 boxes of @GirlScouts cookies up in flames. @CBS8 https://t.co/Anh3bW3Qq1 — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 31, 2017

School principal hugs Perkins family. Three girls lost 1,000 @GirlScouts cookie boxes worth $5-10K in Chula Vista house fire. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/LSucerPzx3 — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) January 31, 2017