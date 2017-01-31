All clear given at Jewish Community Center after bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An unfounded bomb threat forced the evacuation of a University City-area Jewish community center Tuesday amid a rash of similar crimes across the country.



Authorities were alerted to the threat against Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center on Executive Drive shortly before 9 a.m., according to San Diego police.



Authorities searched the facility with service dogs and determined that no hazards existed, Sgt. Lisa McKean said. Officials gave an all-clear about 10:30 a.m., she said.



Several other Jewish centers in Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Utah and Wisconsin were also evacuated due to similar threats, according to reports.



It was the third spate of such threats this month.



On Jan. 18, bomb threats were made to 27 Jewish community centers in 17 states, according to the JCC Association of North America. The FBI launched an investigation after the first round of bogus threats affected 16 centers in nine states on Jan. 9.