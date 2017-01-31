Local group helps emerging circus artists - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local group helps emerging circus artists

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Have you ever seen a circus act and thought, "How do they do that?" Well, we have some answers for you!
     
A group called "The Circus Collective of San Diego" helps emerging circus performers get their start.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Morena with the crew as they get ready for an upcoming performance. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.