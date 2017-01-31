Fatal motorcycle crash at SR-79 in Santa Ysabel

SANTA YSABEL (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a collision with a pickup truck on a back-country road east of Lake Henshaw.



The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. on State Route 79, near Barrett Hill Road in Santa Ysabel, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The rider, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.



No other injuries were reported.