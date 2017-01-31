Stabbings in Hollywood leave 1 dead, multiple victims injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man went on a stabbing spree that left three people injured in Hollywood Tuesday before being fatally shot by police at a fast-food restaurant.



Firefighters and officers responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, authorities said.



Police confronted the suspect inside a Jack in the Box restaurant in the area, leading to a shooting that left the suspect dead, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.



Three male patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two had critical injuries and the third was in fair condition, she said.



The non-critical patient's injury was not life-threatening, Montgomery said.



A female was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital, Stewart said.



Video posted to social media showed people tending to a man at a table near a puddle of blood inside the Jack in the Box, while police guarded another man who was face down on the floor and motionless, a handcuff on one of his wrists.