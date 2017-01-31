San Diego Airport: Flights diverted, delayed and canceled due to fog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some travelers at Lindbergh Field may experience delays Wednesday due to dense fog blanketing the San Diego County coastline.



The foggy conditions prompted officials to begin diverting arriving flights at Lindbergh Field around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Departures were not initially affected, but airline patrons were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport because fewer flights arriving means fewer airplanes would be available to transport passengers out of San Diego.



A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coast will remain in effect until 10 a.m.



Ground travel may be affected on coastal portions of Interstates 5, 8 and 805, along with state Routes 52, 54, 75, 94 and 163, according to the NWS. Drivers were urged to slow down, use low beam headlights and stay back from other vehicles.



"A very shallow marine layer will produce dense fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less along portions of the San Diego and Orange County coast early this morning,'' according to the weather service.



Forecasters said patches of fog could linger into the afternoon and widespread coastal fog was expected to roll in again Wednesday night.

Check flight statuses here.

Update: Dense fog continues to impact travel. Please check flight status with airline before traveling to the airport. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) February 1, 2017

Here are #SAN airport incoming flights 9am to 940am this morning, every one redirected/delayed as fog still an issue pic.twitter.com/DIQ5CeaxOQ — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) February 1, 2017