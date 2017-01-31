San Diego Airport: Flights diverted, delayed and canceled due to fog

San Diego's congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday as the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
Eli Smith, a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, made a special stop in Oceanside Thursday night.
A man robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Serra Mesa Thursday night of prescription Oxycodone and Percocet pills, police said.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Robert Delong Bonner. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
A heavily decomposed humpback-whale carcass that drifted into the waters of the San Diego last week drifted back toward shore - despite being towed out to sea five times.
Ronald McDonald House gives families with sick children a helping hand by offering them food, shelter and comfort.
CBS News 8's Carlo Carlo Cecchetto reports on how in a time of great need and stress, it's truly a home away from home.
For more information on Ronald McDonald House's Dinner With Friends event on Saturday, May 6 click here.
Ronald McDonald House gives families with sick children a helping hand by offering them food, shelter and comfort.
CBS News 8's Carlo Cecchetto reports on how in a time of great need and stress, it's truly a home away from home.
For more information on Ronald McDonald House's Dinner With Friends event on Saturday, May 6 click here.