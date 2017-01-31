Accused "bag trick bandit" arraigned from hospital

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The suspect in a bank robbery series was arrested last week after a chase ended at the Mission Valley YMCA and K9 helped take him down.

During two of those hold-ups - at the US Bank on Gennessee and the Wells Fargo on Clairemont Drive - prosecutors say that 38-year-old Jonathan McCant concealed his hand inside a plastic bag to simulate a weapon, earning him the moniker "bag trick bandit."

Authorities say McCant began his crime spree by attempting to hold up a Bank of America on Ulric, four days before Christmas.

The spree ended earlier this month at a US Bank branch on Midway, which McCant allegedly struck twice - and in those instances, prosecutors say there was no "bag trick" involved.

When McCant was finally nabbed last Wednesday in Mission Valley, he was bit by a K9 used to take him into custody causing injuries that have temporarily placed him in Alvarado Hospital.

That's where McCant's arraignment was held - in his hospital room - Tuesday afternoon. And while he is expected to be transferred to jail once he's released from the hospital, McCant could avoid that by posting $800,000 bail.

But the DA's office says there is a caveat - the judge has agreed to first carry out a special "bail review."

Meaning that if McCant posted any bail, she would analyze the bail to see if it came from any criminal means.