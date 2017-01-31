CBP officers seize $7 million in drugs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties intercepted approximately 9,600 pounds of narcotics including more than 500 pounds of marijuana hidden in a cargo shipment and another almost 8,400 pounds in a separate shipment, valued at almost $7 million.

A truck driver at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry was transporting large packages of marijuana commingled with cardboard boxes.

Authorities also discovered 39 large cellophane wrapped packages of marijuana weighing 523 pounds, with a street value of more than $261,000.

On the same day another truck driver at the Otay Mesa cargo port was searched after its shipment manifested as "Organic Sugar Confectionary" showed anomalies as it went through the imaging system.

CBP officers opened several boxes and found large cellophane wrapped packages of marijuana. They extracted 350 packages of marijuana weighing approximately 8,400 pounds with a street value of $4.1 million.

CBP officers seized the trucks and marijuana.

From Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday Jan. 29, CBP officers also intercepted 272 pounds of marijuana, 271 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 118 pounds of cocaine with a street value of approximately $2.6 million.

CBP officers discovered the narcotics in vehicles in various locations throughout the conveyances such as the fuel tank, dashboard, muffler, and quarter panels among others.