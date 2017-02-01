'The Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios Plays 'Who'd You Rather? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios Plays 'Who'd You Rather?,' Declares 'I Think I'm Funny'

Updated: Feb 1, 2017 6:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.