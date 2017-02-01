Man accused of groping girls sought in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A composite sketch was released Wednesday of a man suspected of groping girls in the Mira Mesa neighborhood over the past five months.



Investigators believed the man carried out attacks in the 9000 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, the 9200 block of Hillery Drive and at the Mesa Village apartment complex on Caminito Baywood "on several occasions'' between Sept. 1 and Jan. 24, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. The assaults all occurred during the early morning hours.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a "bushy'' mustache, in his late 20s to late 30s, 5 feet 1 to 5 feet 5 inches tall with an average build, black or brown hair and brown eyes.



Authorities said he speaks Spanish and English with an accent and during some of the crimes wore a baseball cap with a "California Republic'' bear logo on the front.



Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the police department's Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.