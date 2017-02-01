Two found dead in San Carlos-area home identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people found dead at a San Carlos-area home, have been identified as James Smith and his wife Candace Smith.

Officers conducting a welfare check in the 6600 block of Bell Bluff Avenue discovered the fatalities shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

The San Diego Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, they forced entry into the residence and found the deceased 68-year-old James and deceased 69-year-old Candace inside the residence.



It appeared both had gunshot wounds to their bodies.

According to police, James and Candace had been married for approximately 29 years.

Approximately 26 years ago, James had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car accident and has required full time care since the accident. Candace was her husband's care provider. The preliminary investigation revealed James' condition had worsened and Candace had shot her husband and then took her own life.