Family members share pictures of victims in Lemon Grove crash

The District Attorney's Office on Friday released its reviews of five, non-fatal office involved shootings.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
The long drought is officially over in California thanks to heavy winter rains. Now, the state is getting ready for an explosion of wildlife.
Dozens of protesters made their voices heard in Balboa Park Friday over the passage of the American Health Care Act.
An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
An increase in shark sightings near Southern California beaches, including a recent attack, has a lot of beach-goers on high alert. Some beaches have been closed by lifeguards. CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from La Jolla Shores with what you need to know.
A motorist who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, triggering another collision that killed a toddler and her grandmother, was sentenced today to 10 years and four months in prison.
It's Cinco de Mayo, and the celebrations are already underway. Celebrations will continue through the weekend in Old Town with concerts and more at a family friendly fiesta. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs with all the details and the biggest myth about the holiday.