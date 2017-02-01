Family members share pictures of victims in Lemon Grove crash

LEMON GROVE (CBS 8) - An investigation was continuing Friday into a collision at an intersection near Monterey Heights Park in Lemon Grove that killed a young woman, two children and two dogs.

The victims were among the five occupants of a 2006 Acura RSX sedan that was struck by a southbound 2003 Dodge Durango while turning onto westbound Massachusetts Avenue from northbound Lemon Grove Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The mother lost three family members in the horrific crash, her youngest daughter 8-year-old Camila Nava Cardenas, 18-year-old sister Lizbeth Soto and 12-year-old brother Alexander Soto.

Her sister, 20-year-old Emili Soto Castro and 4-year-old niece suffered serious injuries in the crash and were both hospitalized. The man behind the wheel of the Durango was evaluated at a hospital and has since been released, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

"He was going from point A to point B when he saw the vehicle in front of him, he tried to stop, but it was too late. The family sends their absolute condolences to the families of the deceased," Sgt. Dueno said.

Friends and co-workers say they're grieving and praying for the mother who lost her family who were on their way to have some fun at the park.

"When one of us has a loss like that we all suffer. We may not be blood, but we're all family," family friend, Beverly Truman said.

Concerned neighbors visited the family's home on, which is minutes from the scene.

"Sad very sad. I see the kids play outside and I'm sitting here with my grandkid," Angelo Golas said.

Traffic investigators say no criminal charges were filed and it appears drugs, alcohol and texting were not factors.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the Soto Family and for the Cardenas Family.



Anyone with additional information on the crash was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.