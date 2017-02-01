Heartwarming housewarming gift from the past

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When a Navy family moved into their new home in Allied Gardens, they had no idea the housewarming gift they would receive would be a sweet hidden treasure.

The unusual and lovely housewarming gift was a picture of a couple only known as Cis and Ray - along with a handwritten message circling the photograph.

The homeowners, Aaron and Katrina Leek, made the discovery in their attic.

"It made me kind of emotional. I thought that these must be really great people for someone to think so much of them and want to leave something like this for the next homeowner," said Aaron.

The couple in the picture married in 1944 and bought the Leek's home in 1955. The couple raised three daughters and lived in the home until they passed away six months apart.

"I broke down. I started balling my eyes out like a baby. It's a sweet story," said Katrina.

The real estate agent said it was the house inspector who found the picture on the other side of the crawl space cover.

"I thought it was going to be bad news when I walked up and I almost dropped to tears, it was so exciting and so fascinating," said Director of Operations for Barron Real Estate Group, Brian Tague.

No one knows who left the hidden treasure, but it has now passed on to another military family raising their two sons.

"I hope I can live in this house for 61-years, maybe longer. It would be nice to raise my family and be happy and do all the great things they did here," said Aaron.

Aaron has served in the Navy for eight years. His family said they are appreciative and grateful the previous family cared enough to leave such a hidden treasure.