Craigslist deal gone wrong leads to crash, stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed in the face early Thursday during an argument over possibly counterfeit money being used to purchase speakers, which prompted a road rage chase along Interstate 8 that ended in a crash near San Diego State University, police said.



The victim, who is in his 30s, met up with three men and a woman to purchase car speakers at a Denny's on Alvarado Road around 5 a.m. They then headed to a nearby convenience store to complete the transaction, according to San Diego police, but an argument broke out in which two of the men attacked and stabbed the victim.



The two assailants and their two companions left in a white Nissan pickup truck and the victim followed in a red Acura sedan. The two vehicles were seen following each other on westbound Interstate 8 before colliding on the College Avenue off ramp, according to police and the California Highway Patrol.



The truck's occupants got out and ran following the crash, authorities said.



One of the suspects and the woman who had been in the pickup truck called for help shortly afterward from a Chevron station on Del Cerro Boulevard. Police said both were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.



A San Diego police lieutenant driving in the 5300 block of College avenue spotted the victim walking along the roadside and stopped to help. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his face and hand, police said.



The suspected assailant is expected to be booked into jail upon his release, police said. No names were made public.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.