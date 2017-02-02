Are Melania and Donald Living Separate Lives? Spokesman Denies C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Are Melania and Donald Living Separate Lives? Spokesman Denies Claims She Won't Move to D.C.

Updated: Feb 2, 2017 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.