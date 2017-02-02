Mother and newborn rescued from river bottom

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A mother and her newborn were rescued from the San Diego river bottom Thursday.

Police say the baby may have been delivered in an encampment off San Diego Mission Road as early as Wednesday.



The mother is homeless and a friend of hers called police to report the delivery.

The mother and baby were taken from the area, where the temperature dipped down into the 40s overnight.

Both the mother and baby are said to be okay and recovering at a local hospital.