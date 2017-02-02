Expected expenses for the big game

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — If you look at ticket sales, the Atlanta Falcons will have more fans in the stands than the Patriots on Sunday.
So which states are the fans coming from?
California is number five on the list for top states buying Super Bowl tickets. Attendees from our state will include former Chargers coach and Hall of Fame player James Lofton.
The state with the most attendees is Texas; followed by Georgia, Massachusetts and Florida.
It's interesting to break down the big game by the numbers. Even though an average ticket is about $4,400 dollars, you also have to factor in travel costs.
Right now the average flight leaving San Diego International Airport heading to Houston is about $1,000 dollars.
Travelers also have to spend money on food - just to give you an idea, this Sunday analysts say people will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings and order 4.4 million pizzas.
Hotel prices sky rocket too, but Lofton says for a football fan the experience is priceless, he remembers attending his very first one.
