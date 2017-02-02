CBP officers seize more than $1.5 million in marijuana

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Approximately 2,800 pounds of marijuana with a value of over $1.5 million dollars was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Tuesday.



The seizure was hidden in a false compartment of a bobtail truck traveling through the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry, according to officials.



The truck driver arrived at the POE around 10:30 a.m.and was stopped for inspection. The officers referred the driver to x-ray, where anomalies were found in the front wall of the vehicle.

A K9 team was called in to inspect the truck and a positive alert was found.



A preliminary field test confirmed that the packages found were marijuana.



CBP officers broke down the false wall and extracted a total of 120 packages.

Officers seized the marijuana and vehicle.

The driver was turned over over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

This incident comes on the heels of several narcotic seizures that took place at ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial Valley County over the weekend.