Jenny Slate Once Faked a Mysterious Illness - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jenny Slate Once Faked a Mysterious Illness

Posted: Updated:

Jenny Slates tells James about the time she faked appendicitis as a child after reading an account of it in a book and how her parents are still buying the lie.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.