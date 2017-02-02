Jenny Slate Once Faked a Mysterious Illness

Jenny Slates tells James about the time she faked appendicitis as a child after reading an account of it in a book and how her parents are still buying the lie.
Conversation on the couch with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Taylor Schilling takes a sudden turn when a trumpet sounds, posing the three with a monumental choice: continue the interview or explore what's behind the giant mystery door.
After James learns Kelly Osbourne can get shy with words around crushes, James and Liev Schreiber work on her delivery and show her how tone can change flirting.
After James gets every detail he can out of Jake Johnson about his experience of training with Tom Cruise for "The Mummy," Joel McHale puts his brute strength on display with a standing bicep curl of Jake.
Old pals James Corden and Kurt Russell keep running in to each other around Los Angeles, and the result for James is the same each time: pain.
James fires fruit from a high-powered cannon at his guests, Elisabeth Moss, Eugenio Derbez and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, who are placed behind plexiglass and must do their best to not flinch.
James asks Kal Penn about teaching college classes and learns Kal isn't as chill as some of the characters he has played in movies.
From courtship, to heartbreak, and back to love, James and Anne Hathaway chronicle the journey of a romantic comedy relationship set to 10 songs, nine different sets and zero cuts.
James, Whitney Cummings and Shania Twain have a difficult time wrapping their heads around the scale of Tyrese Gibson's ultimate backyard, featuring a Starbucks, hibachi grill and two stages.
A documentary crew following James Corden around after a taping of The Late Late Show captures what happened when John Goodman attempts to work his way into a show that is booked with a big sketch featuring P!nk and James as Donald Trump.