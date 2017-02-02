Suspects sought in 3 cellphone store robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying and locating two men who carried out armed robberies at cellphone stores in Kensington, Normal Heights and Egger Highlands over the past week.

The holdups occurred Friday at Metro PCS shops at 4202 El Cajon Blvd.; at 3458 Adams Ave. on Monday; and at 1840 Coronado Ave. on Wednesday, San Diego police said.



Two of the crimes were committed by just one of the bandits, while the other robbery - the second in the series - was pulled off by both.



While stealing cellphones, the crooks threatened employees with pistols and, in one case, a stun gun, officials said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the thieves, described as tall Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. Both wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the heists, and one had on some sort of mask while carrying out the second holdup.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.



Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Surveillance images from Kensington robbery