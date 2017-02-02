Damage from winter storms in San Diego top $5 million

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Damage and other costs to the city of San Diego from last month's storms could top $5 million, according to documents made available Thursday.

According to the city, the rains caused widespread flooding, wind damage and debris flows throughout the area and led authorities to engage in swiftwater rescue operations, traffic control, debris removal, clearing and repairing of storm drains, and tree and mud removal.

The "significant emergency response and recovery activities" by municipal officials led Mayor Kevin Faulconer to issue a local emergency proclamation, which is scheduled to be ratified by the City Council next week.

The proclamation, and an emergency declaration for the entirety of San Diego County previously issued by Gov. Jerry Brown, make the city eligible for state funds.

An initial damage estimate ranges from $4.6 million to $5.1 million, and is based on preliminary reports, so the total could wind up being more or less. State grants would offset 75 percent of city costs.