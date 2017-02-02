Man accuses tenant of renting out Pacific Beach home on Airbnb

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - The owner of a Pacific Beach apartment complex rented out a property to a nice couple from the East Coast, but the couple never moved in - instead they turned it into an Airbnb party house.

According to Pat Park, the couple turned the dinning room into a third bedroom and listed the apartment on Airbnb, a short-term rental, for nine people. Park did run a background check saying "the income, the credit score all looked good."

A resident in the complex, PJ Peterson, said that at one point there were 12 to 15 guys in the apartment. "At 2 a.m., they came home from bars and you could hear them sliding furniture around. They popped on the music and they are dancing and screaming - yelling out the windows. It got pretty obnoxious," he said.

When Park reached out to the renter, who identifies herself on Airbnb as a 22-year-old Isabel, for an explanation she said, "we are still traveling and so we wanted to rent it out for a while."

According to Park, the lease clearly stated no sub-renting or sub-leasing was allowed, but despite his conversation with Isabel, the listing still appeared on the Airbnb website.

To make matters worse, Isabel used tenant laws to her advantage by changing all the locks. In return, Park filed a 30-day notice for Isabel to move out - those 30 days are up this weekend.

CBS News 8 reached out to Isabel, but she was not available for comment.

In a statement, Airbnb said "we have removed the listing and are notifying the host of the landlord's concerns."

In the City of San Diego there are over 3,000 Airbnb hosts. The company said the Pacific Beach incident is extremely rare and it tries to prevent it from happening.