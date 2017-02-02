Recent rains and mushrooms that can kill you

A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.
More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.
Terrifying moments for a mother and son after a huge piece of wood flew off a truck in front of them as they were driving on Interstate 805 and slammed into their SUV's windshield Saturday.
San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.
An Alzheimer's patient from Vista who went missing two weeks ago was found in good condition Friday.
Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody Saturday morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
The long drought is officially over in California thanks to heavy winter rains. Now, the state is getting ready for an explosion of wildlife.
One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
A motorist who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, triggering another collision that killed a toddler and her grandmother, was sentenced today to 10 years and four months in prison.