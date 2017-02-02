Recent rains and mushrooms that can kill you

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Les Braund has spent decades studying mushrooms in San Diego.



The recent rainfall brought conditions ripe for mushroom growth.



And while some are pretty and harmless, others are bland, but deadly like the Death Angel mushroom that is appearing in our area.



Braund is concerned some may mistake it as one commonly used in Asian dishes.



"If you eat some you'll have problems for the rest of your life you wont recover," Braund said. "Don't eat them in the wild unless your certain what it is."



There isn't any particular area where the Death Angel sprouts but Braund said the conditions have to be right. The part of the mushroom that lives in the ground is microscopic like clear fibers.



Dog owners should also pay close attention to mushroom their animals may try to eat.



Braund had a call several years ago that turned out to be a dog who died from eating a mushroom.