The Abundant Love Project: Changing and saving lives

A man hopped over the counter of a CVS pharmacy in the North Park district Sunday and took some bottles of cough syrup.
One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
Olympic runner Meb Keflezighi was on hand Tuesday to present Rancho Bernardo High School student Ryan Winters with a $25,000 scholarship from Foot Locker's Scholar Athletes program.
Winters broke his school's pole vaulting record and also scored an near perfect 1500 on his SATs.
He plans to study biomedical engineering at USD.
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
A spring storm is expected to bring cooler weather, gusty wind, rain and possibly thunderstorms to San Diego County starting this weekend.
For the third time in Petco Park history, Sunday's Padres game has been rained out, according to team officials.
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old Torrey Pines High School student armed with a BB gun Saturday morning, after he apparently called 911 to request officers check the welfare of a male juvenile in the parking lot at the front of the campus, according to homicide detectives.
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.
More than 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies are now on their way to military troops overseas and it was all made possible because of many of you.