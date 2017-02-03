Cheesecake Factory bomb-thrower wanted in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A man dressed in black threw an incendiary device into a popular Southern California restaurant but authorities say no one was injured when it went off.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena.

A police statement says officers responding to a report of an explosion evacuated customers and employees of the Colorado Boulevard restaurant and found a homemade pyrotechnic device.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad rendered the device safe.

Police say witnesses described the man who threw the device as having a heavy beard and wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.

The investigation is being handled by city police but federal authorities were notified.

The restaurant is in the historic Old Pasadena dining and shopping district.