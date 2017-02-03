Michael Buble Says His Son's Cancer Treatment Is 'Progressing Well'

An adorable father and son are showing off their swag in a plethora of dance videos posted to social media.
A 47-year-old woman was caught on Tuesday trying to smuggle heroin strapped to her butt into the United States from Mexico.
Two doctors were found dead in their Boston penthouse with their throats cut on Friday night, according to multiple reports.
A Southwest Airlines captain rewarded his one millionth passenger this month on a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh.
A runaway zebra caused quite a stir in Florida after the animal escaped from private property on Friday.
Kitty Schaub, a photographer, decided to do a newborn photo shoot for her 5-year-old daughter’s new kitten.
An Alabama woman is accused of faking cancer terminal cancer for 7 years and receiving $38,000 in donations through online fundraising campaigns, according to reports.
A New Jersey boy’s dad rummaged through heaps of trash to find his 13-year-old son's cell phone, according to reports.
A white Texas police officer has been charged with murder after repeatedly firing a rifle into a moving car near Dallas last week, killing a black teenager who was leaving a party, according to police.