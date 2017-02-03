'The Space Between Us' Review: A Sci-Fi Rom-Com Worth a Thousand Questions

Zeke Smith is ready to forgive Jeff Varner for outing him as transgender on Survivor: Game Changers -- and he thinks others should forgive him too.
Debra Messing can't wait to reunite with her Will & Grace costars and crew for the upcoming revival of the show -- and neither can we!
Owen and Luke Wilson's father, Robert Wilson -- a television pioneer in his own right who is celebrated for his work on Dallas' public television affiliate, KERA -- died on Friday after a battling Alzheimer's disease for years.
Chris Pine gets that there are a lot of handsome, scruffy white guys named Chris in pop culture today, and he's tired of the confusion.