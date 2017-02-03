EXCLUSIVE: 'Rings' Star Matilda Lutz on Befriending Samara and Answering the "7 Days" Call

It was a celebration of the Simpson family on Saturday at a charity event in Waco, Texas, where four generations of the Simpson women came out to show their support for the Boys and Girls Club.
Zeke Smith is ready to forgive Jeff Varner for outing him as transgender on Survivor: Game Changers -- and he thinks others should forgive him too.
Debra Messing can't wait to reunite with her Will & Grace costars and crew for the upcoming revival of the show -- and neither can we!
Owen and Luke Wilson's father, Robert Wilson -- a television pioneer in his own right who is celebrated for his work on Dallas' public television affiliate, KERA -- died on Friday after a battling Alzheimer's disease for years.
Chris Pine gets that there are a lot of handsome, scruffy white guys named Chris in pop culture today, and he's tired of the confusion.