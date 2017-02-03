Three Fallbrook High students arrested, handgun on campus prompts lockdown

FALLBROOK (CBS 8) - Three Fallbrook High School students were arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded pistol to the northern San Diego County

campus, prompting a several-hour lockdown and law enforcement search during which the weapon was found hidden in a classroom.

A social-media posting of a photo showing a student with a gun in a restroom at Fallbrook High School prompted a lockdown and law enforcement search Friday at the northern San Diego County campus.



A teen enrolled at the South Stage Coach Lane campus alerted authorities to the online picture about 10 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.



School administrators directed teachers to secure their students and themselves in their classrooms while deputies investigated. The personnel were able to determine that someone had in fact brought a pistol onto the school grounds, authorities said.



As of Friday afternoon, three male students had been arrested for questioning. Deputies used service dogs trained in firearms detection to search for the weapon, according to sheriff's officials.

The incident is still under investigation.



Fallbrook High School tweeted out the following statement:

The school is safe. A handgun was found on campus. All school and all personnel on the campus are safe. The sheriff's department and Fallbrook High School worked together to safely resolve the situation. The lockdown has been lifted. School is dismissed for the day. Buses are here now. School will resume on Monday. Counselors and support staff will be available for students who may need them. We thank parents and the community for their patience as we dealt with this delicate situation.

WATCH LIVE: Brandon Lewis with SD Sheriff's Dept giving update on investigation at Fallbrook High School.

Deputies:2 15 y/o students arrested after loaded gun found at Fallbrook HS.Other students credited for alerting principal of pic on Snapchat — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) February 3, 2017

