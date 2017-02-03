New plan launched to make Pacific Beach safer and cleaner

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, Pacific Beach business owners and local leaders kicked off an one-year program to beautify the area and make it safer and cleaner for residents and tourists.

San Diego City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf was joined by business owners and law enforcement to launch the "PB Clean and Safe Program."

The program includes a three prong approach: cleaning, security and homeless outreach.

Due to increase complaints regarding unruly homeless, Councilwoman Zapf's office donated $20,000 to the Discover PB Program.

"We want to keep our residents safe, our visitors safe and ensure that everyone has a pleasant experience in Pacific Beach," said Sarah Burns with Discover Pacific Beach.

The San Diego Police Department and neighborhood watch also joined the one year pilot program.

"Keeping the community clean, keeping the community safe so that we don't have reviews of people saying, 'I did not have a good experience. I'm not coming back.' That is not good for tourism that is not good for San Diego," said Zapf.

To help keep Pacific Beach streets clean, PB Street Guardians will pickup trash on Saturday from 9 a.m., to noon.