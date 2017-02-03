Purple Heart hero carjacked in Carlsbad

There were a lot of touching reunions Sunday at Rady Children's Hospital. Doctors and nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU reconnected with the children whose lives they helped save and their families.
The San Diego Botanic Garden is offering an experience that comes only once in a decade.
Visitors on Sunday were treated to a rare demonstration of cork harvesting by Cal Poly biology professor Matt Ritter who carefully removed the outer bark of a live cork oak tree.
Cork is only harvested once every ten years, so as not to harm the trees.
Shark attacks are on the rise along the California coast.
There have been a number of frightening and dangerous encounters - including one here in San Diego.
Carter Evans has more the increase in sightings and what may be causing them.
The San Diego County Department of Public Works issued an advisory Sunday morning for motorists that chains are required on Palomar Mountain, as snow began to fall in local mountains.
A recording greeted Padres fans when they showed up to Petco Park Sunday letting them know the game had been postponed due to "unstable inclement weather."
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
A man hopped over the counter of a CVS pharmacy in the North Park district Sunday and took some bottles of cough syrup.
One of the men shot during the pool shooting rampage on Sunday shared his story of terror with CBS News 8.
Olympic runner Meb Keflezighi was on hand Tuesday to present Rancho Bernardo High School student Ryan Winters with a $25,000 scholarship from Foot Locker's Scholar Athletes program.
Winters broke his school's pole vaulting record and also scored an near perfect 1500 on his SATs.
He plans to study biomedical engineering at USD.
The Cinco de Mayo Music Festival that was planned to take place Sunday was canceled due to weather conditions
