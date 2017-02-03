Purple Heart hero carjacked in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Carlsbad police are searching for man who attacked a local war hero and stole his truck early Friday morning.

According to police, the 46-year-old Purple Heart recipient was thrown to the ground and robbed while he was walking his dog at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad.

"He was in his vehicle. He was forcibly taken out of the car and thrown to the ground. His vehicle was taken away. He was walking his dog and he was actually in his vehicle about to get back out and put his dog in the car at the time," said Lt. Jeffery Smith, Carlsbad Police.

The man and his dog were not injured. He remained calm and was able to provide police with information about the suspect.

"All he could describe to us was an unknown race male wearing a dark colored hoodie. [We] are looking for potential video surveillance from somewhere close by that could give us a lead," said Lt. Smith.

The stolen truck is described as a black 2016 Dodge Ram Truck with a Purple Heart License plate: 17PH27.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlsbad Police.