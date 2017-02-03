Yorkie Lottery: Shelter overwhelmed with offers to adopt

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society was overwhelmed with non-stop phone calls from hundreds of people wanting to adopt the Yorkies who were rescued from an animal hoarder last month.

In fact, they received so many applications they had to stop accepting them - 1,800 applications in just 24-hours.

The Humane Society initially removed 92 dogs that were being kept in unsanitary conditions within a house in a residential neighborhood on Friday, Jan. 20. An additional 29 Yorkie mix-breed dogs were seized from the same hoarder house in Poway on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The owners hid the remaining dogs at an off-site location and San Diego Humane Society was alerted to the additional dogs by an anonymous tip.

All the Yorkies have been evaluated medically and behaviorally, and they have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, groomed and received some dental care.

Due to high demand, the adoption process for the Yorkies has been closed and only those whose applications have been approved will be contacted.

