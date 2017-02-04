Prayer vigil for young victims in Lemon Grove crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and family on Friday held a vigil to remember the three young lives cut tragically short in a deadly crash in Lemon Grove.

Lizbeth Soto, 18, was fatally injured along with her 12-year-old brother, Alexander, and 8-year-old niece, Camila Nava, when the 2006 Acura RSX sedan they were riding in was struck by a 2003 Dodge Durango at Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Soto and the boy died at the scene. The girl was pronounced dead at Rady Children's Hospital about three hours later.

"We are here to mourn a great loss. Blessed heavenly Father, we ask that you ease the pain and suffering. We ask for your comfort, God," said family friend Steve Mascari during Friday night's vigil.

Jose Alexander's friend, Brandon Rodriguez, could not understand why he lost his friend so early and so tragically.

"Jose was my real best friend. We always hung out and played around. It hurts a lot that he passed away," said Rodriguez.

Lizbeth's friends wore shirts with her picture and words that read, "your wings were ready but my heart was not."

"That was my queen. I have been with her since I was 14 - prom queen and king together," said Lizbeth's boyfriend, Diego Arroyo.

Funeral arrangements have not been made; however, the families have set up GoFundMe pages to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

The 20-year-old driver of the Acura and another passenger in the car, a 4-year-old girl, were hospitalized for treatment of severe trauma, sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno said. The man who had been driving the SUV was treated for less serious injuries.

The driver of the Durango was treated and released. He and his wife are expecting a baby this week.

Sheriff's investigators have not released what caused the accident, but did report that someone ran a red light. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Also killed in the collision were two of four family dogs in the Acura.

