Art sale held for wounded veterans in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station invite all to attend an art sale benefiting wounded warriors.

The proceeds will assist four main groups of warriors: The seriously injured just returning home from war; those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury; those undergoing physical or occupational therapy and warriors who have medically retired and remain in our community.

Attendees will be able to purchase original art from Jean Pierre Rousseau, an internationally renowned French artist, who is donating all proceeds from the sale to the foundation.

The event will be held at The Scottish Rite Event Center, located at 1895 Camino del Rio South on Feb. 4th and 5th from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

