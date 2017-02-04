Vet foots the bill for dogs that survived Lemon Grove crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The two dogs that survived the crash in Lemon Grove went home from the veterinary hospital Friday afternoon.



Bizzy and Rosie were being cared for at the Pet Emergency and Specialty Center in Chula Vista following the crash.



Doctors say Rosie suffered only minor injuries, but Bizzy sustained head and brain trauma and underwent surgery Thursday night to remove an injured eye.



One of the directors who was on call when the dogs came in says they decided immediately to take care of them at no charge.

"I felt like this is something we could do to make it a little more of a happier ending for the family especially after speaking to the family what they were going through we just made that instantaneous decision that that's what we were going to do." Dr. Trevor Garb said.



Both dogs are expected to make a full recovery.

