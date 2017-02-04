Pedestrian hit by SUV that was hit by train

DEL MAR (CBS 8/CNS) - A southbound Coaster commuter train hit a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Del Mar, causing serious injuries to one victim who was hospitalized, according to officials.



An SUV containing two people in the area where 15th Street crosses the tracks was hit, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.



A woman driving an SUV was attempting to make a U-turn at the train crossing near Coast Boulevard when the crossing arm came down. When she tried to turn around, she got clipped by the train and hit a pedestrian, trapping the victim under the vehicle, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Dave Schaller.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to Scripps La Jolla for evaluation.

About seven deputies responded to the tracks where the Coaster train came to a stop in the area near Ocean Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., Schaller

said.



There were apparently two witnesses to the collision, and deputies requested a Farsi translator to respond to the scene, Schaller said.



All train service was halted while deputies conducted their investigation.