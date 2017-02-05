Southbound interstates 5 and 805 reopen at border after protests

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - All southbound lanes of Interstates 8 and 805 are reopened at the U.S./Mexican border near San Ysidro Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound freeways leading into Mexico at San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed in the afternoon as protests in Mexico led the California Highway Patrol to divert traffic to the Otay Mesa border crossing.



This is the fifth consecutive weekend that both interstates - 5 and 805 - have been closed due to protesters south of the border who were angry over gas prices, according to authorities.



Northbound traffic was not affected by the protest, according to the CHP.



The closures and subsequent traffic jam in the area were prompted by protesters who had swarmed the El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana.



Southbound traffic was diverted at San Ysidro to eastbound state Route 905. The closure was also causing increased traffic on some surface streets in San Ysidro, the CHP said.

Check current traffic conditions here.