Kim Zolciak Snaps Back at Fellow Tourist Who Asks Her Kids to Be Quiet in Turks and Caicos

Jennifer Aniston doesn't think there would ever have been a sitcom set at Central Perk coffee shop had smart phones came out before Friends.
Baby's big milestones! Dream Kardashian is almost six months old and now she's able to sit up all on her own. WATCH: Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Rob and Blac Chyna: 'They're Just Not Meant to Be' Her proud mom, Blac Chyna, documented the moment on Snapchat in several sweet videos. "Cut...
Abby Lee Miller is coming to terms that she'll be serving 366 days in prison after being charged with bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it.
Welcome back! Stephen Colbert organized a reunion of The Daily Show's stars and correspondents on Tuesday's Late Show, and it was filled with laughs, throwback footage, and Ku Klux Klan stories. The late night host started the show with a sketch in which he and former Daily Show host Jon Stewar...
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doesn't like to openly support or slam any one politician, but he does have some thoughts on how a world leader should act.
Harry Styles is moving in! The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter is starting his week-long Late Late Show residency on May 15 with the blessing of his longtime pal, James Corden. So how did he score the gig? "Well, you've got to have known us for a very long time, as we've known young Haro...
The shade of it all! Patti LuPone wasn't afraid to speak her mind on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 68-year-old stage and screen diva was throwing punches left and right at some of the world's biggest stars and productions. WATCH: Madonna Shows Off Her Fit Bod in Na...