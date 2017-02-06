Kim Zolciak Snaps Back at Fellow Tourist Who Asks Her Kids to Be Quiet in Turks and Caicos

The shade of it all! Patti LuPone wasn't afraid to speak her mind on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 68-year-old stage and screen diva was throwing punches left and right at some of the world's biggest stars and productions. WATCH: Madonna Shows Off Her Fit Bod in Na...

The shade of it all! Patti LuPone wasn't afraid to speak her mind on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The 68-year-old stage and screen diva was throwing punches left and right at some of the world's biggest stars and productions. WATCH: Madonna Shows Off Her Fit Bod in Na...