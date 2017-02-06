Chrissy Teigen Suffers NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction at the Super Bowl, Has the Perfect Response

Kylie Jenner Gets Oxygen Mask After Getting Altitude Sickness

Kylie Jenner Gets Oxygen Mask After Getting Altitude Sickness

Kylie Jenner wasn't feeling too hot on Tuesday, when she got altitude sickness while visiting South America with her BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner wasn't feeling too hot on Tuesday, when she got altitude sickness while visiting South America with her BFF, Jordyn Woods.